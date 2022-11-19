PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - Since joining the Big Ten Conference in 2014, Rutgers has found it just doesn’t do too well against some teams.
The obvious is No. 2 Ohio State, who has beaten the Scarlet Knights nine times, including this season’s 49-10 tilt.
The other team that has owned Rutgers is No. 11 Penn State.
The Nittany Lions (8-2, 5-2, No. 11 CFP) will be looking for their ninth straight conference win against the Scarlet Knights (4-6, 1-6) on Saturday at SHI Stadium.
Penn State’s only two losses this season have been to No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan.
With two games left in the regular season, they are in line to get another top-notch bowl bid.
“They’re one of the top 15 teams in America,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. “They’re playing at that level now. That’s what I would say the biggest thing is. They’ve gotten better over the course of the season.”
In their history, Penn State is 30-2 against the Scarlet Knights and has won 16 straight. In eight Big Ten meetings, Rutgers has not scored more than 10 points in any game and it’s been just single figures in the last seven.
Penn State coach James Franklin doesn’t want his players focused on streaks or where they finish or what bowl bid they might get.
“Consistency is also important and we’ve seen programs also have the big wins and then they win, but they lose two or three games that they’re not supposed to,” he said. “What you’re really trying to do is do both, which is challenging.”