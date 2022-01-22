IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Keegan Murray had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks and Iowa beat Penn State 68-51 on Saturday.
Kris Murray, Keegan's twin, scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half for Iowa (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten). Patrick McCaffrey and Jordan Bohannan added 11 points apiece.
Seth Lundy hit a 3-pointer to give Penn State (8-8, 3-5) its first lead with 2:27 left in the first half, but Bohannan answered with a 3-pointer 51 seconds later and the Hawkeyes led the rest of the way.
The Nittany Lions twice cut their deficit to three in the second half but Iowa answered with a 3-pointer each time and they got no closer. Bohannan made 3 to make it 35-29 about two minutes in and 11 seconds after Myles Dread hit from behind the arc to pull Penn State to 44-41 but Kris Murray answered from deep with 10:59 left.
The Nittany Lions next head to Indiana to face the Hoosiers and Iowa hosts No. 4-ranked Purdue on Thursday.