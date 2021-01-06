STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - The Penn State mens basketball team has paused all activities due to a positive case of COVID-19 within the program.
The Nittany Lions scheduled games against Michigan and Rutgers to be played this weekend and early next week have been postponed. The Universities will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule those contests for a later date.
There is no word yet on any games that have been scheduled for after January 12th.
Contact tracing has already begun, and the individuals who tested positive have been put in isolation. Any other personnel that may have been in contact are being tested and have been placed in quarantine as well.