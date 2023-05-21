ANNAPOLIS, Md. - TJ Malone scored four goals and Jake Morin contributed three assists as Penn State edged Army West Point 10-9 in an NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse quarterfinal contest at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium.
The Black Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Penn State answered with six straight with Malone scoring the first and last goals in that stretch. The Nittany Lions held at least a three-goal advantage until Army's Jacob Morin opened the fourth with a goal to cut the deficit to 9-7.
Kevin Winkoff scored midway through the final stanza to push the lead to three but the Black Knights made it interesting with back-to-back goals. Goalkeeper Jack Fracyon and the Penn State defense was able to prevent the equalizer over the final three minutes to earn their second trip to the semifinals in program history.
The Nittany Lions will face Duke on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in the Final Four.