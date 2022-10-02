Penn State wasn't overly impressive in a 17-7 win over Northwestern on a cool, rainy afternoon Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions did enough to win their Big Ten opener and move into the Associated Press Top 10 for the first time this season.
Head coach James Franklin's defense forced three turnovers and got touchdowns from Nicholas Singleton and Brenton Strange in addition to a 38-yard field goal from Jake Pinegar to improve to 5-0 and move up one spot to No. 10.
1. Alabama 5-0
2. Georgia 5-0
3. Ohio State 5-0
4. Michigan 5-0
5. Clemson 5-0
6. USC 5-0
7. Oklahoma State 4-0
8. Tennessee 4-0
9. Ole Miss 5-0
10. Penn State 5-0
11. Utah 4-1
12. Oregon 4-1
13. Kentucky 4-1
14. NC State 4-1
15. Wake Forest 4-1
16. BYU 4-1
17. TCU 4-0
18. UCLA 5-0
19. Kansas 5-0
20. Kansas State 5-0
21. Washington 4-1
22. Syracuse 5-0
23. Mississippi State 4-1
24. Cincinnati 4-1
25. LSU 4-1