Penn State moved up three spots to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press football rankings after their 45-17 win over Minnesota on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
The reward for the Nittany Lions is a home date against second-ranked Ohio State (7-0) at noon on Saturday. The Buckeyes are coming off a 54-10 win over Iowa and have scored 45 or more points in each of the last six games.
1. Georgia 7-0
2. Ohio State 7-0
3. Tennessee 7-0
4. Michigan 7-0
5. Clemson 8-0
6. Alabama 7-1
7. TCU 7-0
8. Oregon 6-1
9. Oklahoma State 6-1
10. USC 6-1
10. Wake Forest 6-1
12. UCLA 6-1
13. Penn State 6-1
14. Utah 5-2
15. Ole Miss 7-1
16. Syracuse 6-1
17. Illinois 6-1
18. LSU 6-2
19. Kentucky 5-2
20. Cincinnati 6-1
21. North Carolina 6-1
22. Kansas State 5-2
23. Tulane 7-1
24. NC State 5-2
25. South Carolina 5-2