Penn State to face No. 2 Ohio State

Penn State to face No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

 Carlos Osorio

Penn State moved up three spots to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press football rankings after their 45-17 win over Minnesota on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

The reward for the Nittany Lions is a home date against second-ranked Ohio State (7-0) at noon on Saturday. The Buckeyes are coming off a 54-10 win over Iowa and have scored 45 or more points in each of the last six games.

1. Georgia 7-0

2. Ohio State 7-0

3. Tennessee 7-0

4. Michigan 7-0

5. Clemson 8-0

6. Alabama 7-1

7. TCU 7-0

8. Oregon 6-1

9. Oklahoma State 6-1

10. USC 6-1

10. Wake Forest 6-1

12. UCLA 6-1

13. Penn State 6-1

14. Utah 5-2

15. Ole Miss 7-1

16. Syracuse 6-1

17. Illinois 6-1

18. LSU 6-2

19. Kentucky 5-2

20. Cincinnati 6-1

21. North Carolina 6-1

22. Kansas State 5-2

23. Tulane 7-1

24. NC State 5-2

25. South Carolina 5-2