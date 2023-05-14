UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Kevin Winkoff scored with just over four minutes remaining to lift Penn State to a 13-12 win over Princeton in an NCAA Division 1 Men's Lacrosse first round game on Sunday at Panzer Stadium.
The Nittany Lions used a big third quarter to erase a 9-6 deficit. Ethan Long scored two of his five goals in the frame as they outscored the Tigers 5-0 to grab an 11-9 lead. The visitors would fight back to tie the score at 12-12 with six minutes remaining, setting the stage for Winkoff's game-winner.
Penn State will now play Patriot League champion Army West Point in the quarterfinal round on May 21 at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.