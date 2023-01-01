Utah and Penn State made their first stop on their way to the 2023 Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif., with a traditional visit to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022. Before meeting on the field, the teams joined for their first official pregame appearance: a photo with Mickey Mouse in Disneyland Park. The teams will face off in the 109th Rose Bowl Game on Monday, January 2, 2023. (Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort)