PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - After squandering a 15-point second-half half lead against Penn State, Rutgers did what it has done all season and found a way to win at home.
Not only did the Scarlet Knights (18-12, 12-8 Big Ten) win for the 14th time in 17 games at Jersey Mike’s Arena, they also might have done just enough to get a second straight bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Senior Ron Harper Jr. scored 15 points and hit a go-ahead free throw with 1:41 to play as the Scarlet Knights edged Penn State 59-58 Sunday.
Cliff Omoruyi and Dean Reiber added nine points apiece for Rutgers, which did not score a basket in the final 5:35.
John Harrar had 15 points and 17 rebounds for Penn State, which lost its third straight game. It was his 11th double-double of the season. Lundy added 17 points and Sessoms finished with 13. The Nittany Lions were 6 of 24 from long range.
Penn State will be the No. 11 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and play an opening-round game Wednesday.
Rutgers will be seeded either fourth or fifth in the conference tournament, depending on the result of the game between No. 20 Illinois and No. 24 Iowa Sunday night. If Iowa loses, Rutgers gets the No. 4 seed and a double-bye in the tournament. As the No. 5 seed, Rutgers would get a first-round bye and play a second-round game Thursday.