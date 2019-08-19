Sports

Penn State ranked 15th in AP preseason poll

By:

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 06:34 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 06:34 PM EDT

Penn State ranked 15th in AP preseason poll

Penn State was ranked 15th in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday. The Nittany Lions finished last season ranked 17th in the rankings.

PSU will be led by the defensive unit, that is full of veterans. Among the players are a few from Berks County, including Jan Johnson and Michal Menet.

Penn State is one of seven schools from the Big Ten Conference to appear in the top 25.

Clemson took the top spot in the rankings, followed by Alabama.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Mets blank IronPigs, 1-0

Mets blank IronPigs, 1-0

Fightins prevail over Portland in extras

Fightins prevail over Portland in extras

Experienced Bulldogs back, looking to win titles

Experienced Bulldogs back, looking to win titles

Coatesville, Becahi lead preseason Big Ticket rankings

Coatesville, Becahi lead preseason Big Ticket rankings

Penn State ranked 15th in AP preseason poll

Penn State ranked 15th in AP preseason poll

Powerhouse Parkland plans to keep up gold standard

Powerhouse Parkland plans to keep up gold standard

Former player takes the reins of Tulpehocken soccer

Former player takes the reins of Tulpehocken soccer

Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweets first statement since surviving plane crash
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweets first statement since surviving plane crash

IronPugs take the field at Coca-Cola Park Monday

IronPugs take the field at Coca-Cola Park Monday

Steph Curry helps Howard University's launch Div. I golf program
Getty Images

Steph Curry helps Howard University's launch Div. I golf program