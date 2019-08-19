Penn State ranked 15th in AP preseason poll

Penn State was ranked 15th in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday. The Nittany Lions finished last season ranked 17th in the rankings.

PSU will be led by the defensive unit, that is full of veterans. Among the players are a few from Berks County, including Jan Johnson and Michal Menet.

Penn State is one of seven schools from the Big Ten Conference to appear in the top 25.

Clemson took the top spot in the rankings, followed by Alabama.