STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Changes coming to the upcoming 2022 football schedule for Penn State. The Big Ten front office announced several changes taking place for the upcoming season.

The schedule revisions were made with some cross-division matchups in mind. The Nittany Lions will open the season at Purdue, the full schedule can be seen below.

2022 PENN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 at Purdue

Sept. 10 Ohio

Sept. 17 at Auburn

Sept. 24 Central Michigan

Oct. 1 Northwestern

Oct. 8 Bye Week

Oct. 15 at Michigan

Oct. 22 Minnesota

Oct. 29 Ohio State

Nov. 5 at Indiana

Nov. 12 Maryland

Nov. 19 at Rutgers

Nov. 26 Michigan State