STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Changes coming to the upcoming 2022 football schedule for Penn State. The Big Ten front office announced several changes taking place for the upcoming season.
The schedule revisions were made with some cross-division matchups in mind. The Nittany Lions will open the season at Purdue, the full schedule can be seen below.
2022 PENN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 at Purdue
Sept. 10 Ohio
Sept. 17 at Auburn
Sept. 24 Central Michigan
Oct. 1 Northwestern
Oct. 8 Bye Week
Oct. 15 at Michigan
Oct. 22 Minnesota
Oct. 29 Ohio State
Nov. 5 at Indiana
Nov. 12 Maryland
Nov. 19 at Rutgers
Nov. 26 Michigan State