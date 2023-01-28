STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - The top two programs in college wrestling hit the mat in Happy Valley on Friday night in front of a record crowd. Penn State knocked off Iowa at the Bryce Jordan Center to remain perfect on the season, 23-14.
The Nittany Lions won six of the ten bouts, four straight coming to close out the match over the Hawkeyes.
Through the first six bouts, the Hawkeyes won four of them to grab the lead heading into the home stretch. Real Woods with the decision over Beau Bartlett in a battle of top-five wrestlers at 141, and Max Murin with a decision over Shayne Van Ness at 149 to give the Hawkeyes back-to-back.
The Nittany Lions would turn a few bouts later, Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks the top wrestlers in their respective classes - 174 and 184 would win setting the tone. Max Dean and Greg Kerkvliet would finish the four in a row run for the win.
Penn State improves to 11-0, 4-0 following the big win over Iowa.