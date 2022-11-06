Penn State moved up two spots in the latest Associated Press college football rankings following a 45-14 win at Indiana on Saturday coupled with losses by Illinois and Kansas State.
The Nittany Lions are now 7-2 on the season, with their only losses coming against undefeated Big Ten opponents Ohio State and Michigan, who are ranked second and third, respectively. Penn State should be favored in their final three regular season games against Maryland (H), Rutgers (A) and Michigan State (H).
1. Georgia 9-0
2. Ohio State 9-0
3. Michigan 9-0
4. TCU 9-0
5. Tennessee 8-1
6. Oregon 8-1
7. LSU 7-2
8. USC 8-1
9. UCLA 8-1
10. Alabama 7-2
11. Ole Miss 8-1
12. Clemson 8-1
13. Utah 7-2
14. Penn State 7-2
15. North Carolina 8-1
16. Tulane 8-1
17. NC State 7-2
18. Texas 6-3
19. Liberty 8-1
20. Notre Dame 6-3
21. Illinois 7-2
22. UCF 7-2
23. Kansas State 6-3
24. Washington 7-2
25. Florida State 6-3