STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Penn State's Micah Parsons was named the Big Ten Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year, the conference announced on Tuesday. The sophomore landed on the All-Big Ten first team along with junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.
Parsons is the first Nittany Lion to win the award since 2014 and just the third in program history. He also is the first sophomore to ever win it.
The Harrisburg native ranked eighth in the conference in tackles per game with 7.9.
In addition to Parsons and Gross-Matos, Shaka Toney, Robert Windsor, Cam Brown, Tariq Castro-Fields, Jan Johnson, Garrett Taylor, John Reid, and Lamont Wade were also named to the All-Big Ten defensive team.
Blake Gillikin, KJ Hamler, and Jake Pinegar earned All-Big Ten honors on special teams.
Berks County product Jan Johnson was an honorable mention, voted in by the coaches and media.