PHILADELPHIA - TJ Malone scored six goals and added two assists but Penn State came up just short in a 16-15 overtime loss to top-ranked Duke in an NCAA Men's Lacrosse semifinal at Lincoln Financial Field.
Malone's sixth goal, on an assist from Jake Morin, tied the contest with just over five minutes remaining. The Blue Devils would get the game-winner from Garrett Leadmon with just under three minutes remaining in the OT period.
Duke will advance to the championship game on Monday to face either Virginia or Notre Dame.