UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Former Governor Mifflin running back Nick Singleton entering his sophomore year as Penn State returns to the Associated Press Top 25 ahead of the upcoming college football season.
The Nittany Lions come in at number seven in the preseason poll, after a strong 2022 season that ended as Rose Bowl champs and number seven in the final AP ranks.
Georgia takes the preseason number one spot for the first time in the College Football Playoff era.
Big Ten foes, Michigan comes in at two and Ohio State at number three, with Alabama and LSU to round out the top five.