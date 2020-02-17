STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Penn State was ranked ninth in the latest Associated Press men's college basketball top 25 poll, which was released on Monday. The ranking is tied for the highest ever in school history for the Nittany Lions.
The last time the program was ranked ninth was in the 1995-96 season. PSU also reached that spot in the rankings during the 1953-54 campaign.
Penn State has climbed up the rankings this season and most recently cracked the top ten during an eight game win streak the team is in the midst of. The team will go for the ninth straight victory when it hosts Illinois on Tuesday night.
Additionally, Villanova was ranked 12th after a pair of wins last week.