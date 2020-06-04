STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Penn State athletics will begin a phased return of student-athletes to campus starting on June 8 as intercollegiate athletics begin to resume following a lengthy pause due to COVID-19.
The university is bringing back 75 members of Penn State's football team on June 8. PSU student-athletes have already begin a quarantine in preparation of their return to campus. Upon their arrival, they will be tested and quarantined again. Those who are medically cleared will then begin "voluntary on-campus workouts" beginning June 15.
The workouts and all on-campus activities will adhere to limitations on group size as well as other safety guidelines.
“We are looking forward to the return of our student-athletes in the coming weeks and hope this is the first steps to a full return for the fall,” said Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour in a news release. “We are appreciative of President Barron for including ICA in this first wave of students coming back to campus."
Similar return methods will be used for the university's other athletic programs. Specific details on those will be released in the coming weeks.