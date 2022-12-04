APTOPIX Michigan St Penn St Football

Penn State cornerback Kalen King (4) breaks up a pass intended for Michigan State tight end Daniel Barker (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

 Barry Reeger

When all the dust settled on the final college football playoff rankings, Penn State will be playing in the Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2 against Pac-12 Champion Utah.

The Nittany Lions have an 11-2 record, with both losses coming to top-5 teams in Michigan and Ohio State. The Utes are 10-3, but defeated USC twice - including a 47-24 victory over the Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The four teams that will play for the College Football Playoff National Championship are: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU and 4. Ohio State. Here is a complete list of the Bowl season which runs from December 16 through the title game on January 9.

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

Cure Bowl

Troy vs. UTSA

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl

Cincinnati vs. Louisville

Celebration Bowl

Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

New Mexico Bowl

BYU vs. SMU

LA Bowl

Fresno State vs. Washington State

LendingTree Bowl

Southern Mississippi vs. Rice

Las Vegas Bowl

Florida vs. Oregon State

Frisco Bowl

Boise State vs. North Texas

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

UConn vs. Marshall

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan

Boca Raton Bowl

Toledo vs. Liberty

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl

South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl

Air Force vs. Baylor

Friday, Dec. 23

Independence Bowl

Houston vs. Louisiana

Gasparilla Bowl

Missouri vs. Wake Forest

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl

Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State

Monday, Dec. 26

Camellia Bowl

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo

Quick Lane Bowl

New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green

Tuesday, Dec. 27

First Responder Bowl

Utah State vs. Memphis

Birmingham Bowl

East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Duke vs. UCF

Liberty Bowl

Arkansas vs. Kansas

Holiday Bowl

North Carolina vs. Oregon

Texas Bowl

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl

Syracuse vs. Minnesota

Cheez-It Bowl

Florida State vs. Oklahoma

Alamo Bowl

Texas vs. Washington

Friday. Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Maryland vs. North Carolina State

Sun Bowl

UCLA vs. Pittsburgh

Gator Bowl

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina

Arizona Bowl

Ohio vs. Wyoming

Orange Bowl

Clemson vs. Tennessee

Saturday, Dec. 31

Music City Bowl

Kentucky vs. Iowa

Sugar Bowl

Alabama vs. Kansas State

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl

Illinois vs. Mississippi State

Citrus Bowl

LSU vs. Purdue

Cotton Bowl

USC vs. Tulane

Rose Bowl

Utah vs. Penn State

Monday. Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium

Georgia-Ohio State winner vs. Michigan-TCU winner