When all the dust settled on the final college football playoff rankings, Penn State will be playing in the Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2 against Pac-12 Champion Utah.
The Nittany Lions have an 11-2 record, with both losses coming to top-5 teams in Michigan and Ohio State. The Utes are 10-3, but defeated USC twice - including a 47-24 victory over the Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
The four teams that will play for the College Football Playoff National Championship are: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU and 4. Ohio State. Here is a complete list of the Bowl season which runs from December 16 through the title game on January 9.
Friday, Dec. 16
Bahamas Bowl
Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB
Cure Bowl
Troy vs. UTSA
Saturday, Dec. 17
Fenway Bowl
Cincinnati vs. Louisville
Celebration Bowl
Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central
New Mexico Bowl
BYU vs. SMU
LA Bowl
Fresno State vs. Washington State
LendingTree Bowl
Southern Mississippi vs. Rice
Las Vegas Bowl
Florida vs. Oregon State
Frisco Bowl
Boise State vs. North Texas
Monday, Dec. 19
Myrtle Beach Bowl
UConn vs. Marshall
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan
Boca Raton Bowl
Toledo vs. Liberty
Wednesday, Dec. 21
New Orleans Bowl
South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky
Thursday, Dec. 22
Armed Forces Bowl
Air Force vs. Baylor
Friday, Dec. 23
Independence Bowl
Houston vs. Louisiana
Gasparilla Bowl
Missouri vs. Wake Forest
Saturday, Dec. 24
Hawai'i Bowl
Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State
Monday, Dec. 26
Camellia Bowl
Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo
Quick Lane Bowl
New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green
Tuesday, Dec. 27
First Responder Bowl
Utah State vs. Memphis
Birmingham Bowl
East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl
Duke vs. UCF
Liberty Bowl
Arkansas vs. Kansas
Holiday Bowl
North Carolina vs. Oregon
Texas Bowl
Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
Thursday, Dec. 29
Pinstripe Bowl
Syracuse vs. Minnesota
Cheez-It Bowl
Florida State vs. Oklahoma
Alamo Bowl
Texas vs. Washington
Friday. Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Maryland vs. North Carolina State
Sun Bowl
UCLA vs. Pittsburgh
Gator Bowl
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina
Arizona Bowl
Ohio vs. Wyoming
Orange Bowl
Clemson vs. Tennessee
Saturday, Dec. 31
Music City Bowl
Kentucky vs. Iowa
Sugar Bowl
Alabama vs. Kansas State
Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
Monday, Jan. 2
ReliaQuest Bowl
Illinois vs. Mississippi State
Citrus Bowl
LSU vs. Purdue
Cotton Bowl
USC vs. Tulane
Rose Bowl
Utah vs. Penn State
Monday. Jan. 9
College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium
Georgia-Ohio State winner vs. Michigan-TCU winner