ALLENTOWN - The 16 teams that comprise the NCAA Division 1 Men's Ice Hockey Championship were unveiled on ESPN-U on Sunday, including the four that will be play at the PPL Center in the first round from March 24-26.
Once again, Penn State will be the host school in the Allentown Region. The other three institutions will be Big Ten champion Michigan as the No. 1 seed, ECAC titlist Colgate and Michigan Tech of the CCHA.
The Nittany Lions will square off against Michigan Tech in the opener on Friday with Michigan and Colgate meeting in the nightcap. The two winners will then meet on Sunday for the right to go tot the Frozen Four at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. from April 6-8.