NJZ001-007>010-PAZ054-055-060>062-101-103-105-141200-
/O.NEW.KPHI.WS.A.0001.201216T1200Z-201217T1200Z/
Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Carbon-Monroe-Berks-
Lehigh-Northampton-Western Chester-Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks-
Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown,
Flemington, Somerville, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading,
Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, Collegeville,
Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie
715 PM EST Sun Dec 13 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 12
inches or more possible.
* WHERE...Portions of the Poconos, Lehigh Valley, and northwest
New Jersey.
* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow could have the potential to
cause power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
$$