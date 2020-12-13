Penn State to play one final Big Ten game

Penn State will play one more regular season game in 2020, as the Big Ten conference announced that each team not in the championship game will suit up next Saturday. 

The Nittany Lions will host the Fighting Illini of Illinois in one last Big Ten matchup. Penn State entering the game coming off three-straight wins, while Illinois will be lead by an interim coach following the firing of Lovie Smith. 

As it currently stands the game is scheduled for 5:30 PM on Saturday. 