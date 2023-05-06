The Penn State Nittany Lions will begin the 2023 college football season on September 2 with a home game against West Virginia. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on NBC.
It is the first season-opening home night game since losing to University of Miami in 2001 and it is also the first game on NBC for the Nittany Lions since a loss to Notre Dame in 2006. The network has never broadcast a game at Beaver Stadium.
The game against the Mountaineers is a return engagement for two teams that played regularly prior to Penn State joining the Big Ten. The teams last played in 1992 and the Nittany Lions hold a 48-9-2 record against West Virginia.
Penn State will play a game in Morgantown, West Virginia on August 31 2024 as part of the home-and-home agreement. Game times and television coverage for the rest of the 2023 season have yet to be announced.