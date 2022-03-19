DETROIT - Penn State went 5-for-5 in the NCAA wrestling championship finals and the Nittany Lions ran away with the team title with 131.5 points to outdistance runnerup Michigan who totaled 95.
Four locals finished with All-American status by finishing in the top eight in their respective weight classes. Austin DeSanto (Iowa/Exeter) was third at 133, Sammy Sasso (Ohio State/Nazareth) was fifth at 149, Mikey Labriola (Nebraska/Bethlehem Catholic) was seventh at 174 and Jordan Wood (Lehigh/Boyertown) was third at 285.
The Mountain Hawks finished T-25 with Illinois with 17.5 team points.
NCAA Wresting finals
125: No. 1 Nick Suriano (Michigan) dec. No. 3 Pat Glory (Princeton), 5-3
133: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State) dec. No. 2 Daton Fix (Oklahoma State), 3-2
141: No. 1 Nick Lee (Penn State) dec. No. 15 Kizhan Clarke (North Carolina), 10-3
149: No. 1 Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell) dec. No. 10 Ridge Lovett (Nebraska), 11-5
157: No. 2 Ryan Deakin (Northwestern) dec. No. 5 Quincy Monday (Princeton), 9-2
165: No. 2 Keegan O’Toole (Missouri) dec. No. 5 Shane Griffith (Stanford), 6-5
174: No. 1 Carter Starocci (Penn State) won in TB-2 (RT) over No. 2 Mekhi Lewis (Virginia Tech), 5-5
184: No. 2 Aaron Brooks (Penn State) dec. No. 1 Myles Amine (Michigan), 5-3
197: No. 1 Max Dean (Penn State) dec. No. 6 Jacob Warner (Iowa), 3-2
285: No. 1 Gable Steveson (Minnesota) dec. No. 2 Cohlton Schultz (Arizona State), 6-2