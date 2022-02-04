BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Penn wrestlers came into Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall and won eight out of 10 weight classes to hand No. 14 Lehigh its first home loss by a 24-7 score.
The Quakers won all of the tossups - five bouts decided by two points or less to post the surprisingly dominant victory. Only Jordan Wood, an 11-3 winner at 285, and Josh Humphreys a 4-0 winner at 157 were able to put points in the Mountain Hawks column.
A trio of consecutive one-point losses from 133 through 149 cemented the outcome for the visitors.
The Mountain Hawks are back on the mats on Sunday when they travel to Army West Point for an afternoon match against the Black Knights.