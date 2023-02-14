A milestone was reached on Tuesday, as the 100th school to have a girls' wrestling program became official. Pennridge becomes the latest school to introduce a girls wrestling program.
This milestone means that the girls wrestling is officially eligible for PIAA full sponsorship.
According to the PIAA, 100 girls wrestling programs is what was needed to help push the process forward of making it a fully sanctioned PIAA sport. As one of the fastest growing sports in the state, it's no surprise this mark has already been matched.
With several high schools in the region that have girls wrestling programs, Pennridge adds to the extensive side of the sport that continues to grow in our area.