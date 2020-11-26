QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Pennridge edged Quakertown 21-14 in the 91st annual meeting between the two rivals on Thanksgiving Day. The Rams scored the game-winning score in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to earn the victory.
Pennridge led 7-0 early in the second half and then Quakertown took a 14-7 lead later in the third quarter.
The Rams scored twice in the fourth quarter to secure the rivalry win.
The Pennridge-Quakertown game was the lone local Thanksgiving Day game to still be played this year. The Easton-Phillipsburg contest and the Northampton-Catty battle were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.