PERKASIE, Pa. - Pennridge High School has a new football coach.
The school board approved Kyle Beller during its meeting Monday night, the district said.
Beller was picked from 20 applicants and becomes the ninth leader of Pennridge's football program.
He comes from Whitehall High School, where he was defensive coordinator from 2020-2022, including last season's district championship and state quarterfinals appearance.
He's spent twelve seasons total with various Lehigh Valley football programs, including Dieruff, his alma mater.
Beller was a four-year starter and captain at Delaware Valley University.
He's taught business at Nazareth Area School District since 2002.
"We quickly learned how Kyle cares about his players and is committed to their growth and development into champions, and the coaches we spoke to about him reinforced what we thought," said Scott Hegen, Pennridge athletic director, in a statement.