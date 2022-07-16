QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Aidan Fretz drove in four runs and Pennridge broke open a close game in the fourth inning in a 11-3 victory in a Region 2 Legion tournament game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The Bux-Mont champs collected 16 hits with Fretz recording two singles and two doubles. Starting pitcher Robert Pliska settled down after allowing three early runs to earn the victory.
Xander Provence had three hits and an RBI for South Parkland who will face North Parkland at 1 p.m. on Sunday in an elimination game. The Buffaloes were an 8-6 winner over Birches on Saturday.
Winners' Bracket Results
Pennridge def. South Parkland 11-3
Quakertown def. Hamburg 4-2
Losers' Bracket Results (loser eliminated)
Norchester def. Northampton 3-0
North Parkland def. Birches 8-6
Sunday's Schedule
North Parkland v South Parkland 1pm
Norchester v Hamburg 4pm
Quakertown v. Pennridge 7pm