BECHTELSVILLE, Pa. - Grandview Speedway welcoming Pa Speedweek to the dirt track on Tuesday night. Races going from the early evening hours and late into the night.
Both 410 sprint cars and 358 modifieds took to the first track in front of a packed grandstand for the "Thunder on the Hill" racing series.
A big name was took to the track, Kyle Larson, fresh off his second place finish at Pocono Raceway last weekend. Larson is no stranger to success at Grandview.
The action on the dirt track will pick back up on Saturday night for the holiday weekend.