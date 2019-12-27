WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-2 on Friday night inside the Mohegan Sun Arena. The Phantoms jumped out to a 1-0 lead, but ultimately fell in the game.
Gerry Fitzgerald scored for the Phantoms in the opening period, but the Penguins tied the game in the second period. The hosts scored three times in the final period, and also had a 3-1 lead at one point. Matt Strome scored on a power-play in the third period to make it 3-2, but the Penguins held on for the victory.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's final tally was an empty-net goal.
Despite the loss the Phantoms out shot the Penguins, 29-27.
The Phantoms return to the Lehigh Valley to host games at the PPL Center on Saturday and Sunday this weekend. The team faces the Utica Comets at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday night.