ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins edged the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-3 in a shootout on Friday night at the PPL Center. The Phantoms fought back in the third period to force overtime and the eventual shootout, which earned LV a point.
The Phantoms (3-1-1-3) have earned a point in seven straight games so far this season.
The Pens led 3-0 in the game before the Phantoms stormed back to tie the game at three and force the extra period. David Kase, Andy Andreof, and Greg Carey all scored for the Phantoms.
The Phantoms hit the road for the weekend to play the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Saturday and Sunday.
Video courtesy of Service Electric TV-2 Sports