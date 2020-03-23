READING, Pa. - Reading High boys' basketball coach Rick Perez usually has basketball on the brain. During this coronavirus pandemic, he is prioritizing more things at home for the time being.
The leader of the Red Knights got his team to the state quarterfinals before the tournament was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Now as the playoffs are on hold, he notes that he is focusing on mental health and wants everyone to do the same as many stay in their houses all day during this pandemic.
It is about family and health before basketball.