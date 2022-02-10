ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Girls PAC quarterfinals tipping off at Spring-Ford High School on Thursday night. Perk Valley and Spring-Ford advancing to the semifinals.
Perk Valley and Owen J Roberts going head-to-head in the first game, the Vikings grabbing a 51-42 win.
Jennifer Beattie led all scorers with 23 points in the win for the Vikings, nearly half the team's points. Perk Valley will take on Pope John Paul II in the semifinals.
In game two, Spring-Ford defending their home court with a resounding 66-47 win over Upper Perkiomen.
The defending champs got big contributions in the first half from Anna Azzara and Mac Pettinelli. Azzara had 14 points in the first quarter, Pettinelli with 11 in the first half.
The Rams will take on Methacton in the semifinals.