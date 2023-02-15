COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. - Perk Valley played host and defended their home court in the PAC title game, a win over Spring-Ford. The Vikings used a big run in the fourth quarter en route to the, 51-26 win.
Both teams trading blows all night long, until the fourth quarter. The Vikings outscored the Rams, 18-4 to go on and win the PAC title. Quinn Boettinger led the way for the Vikings and all scorers with 18 points.
It's the first PAC title for the Vikings since the 2015-16 season, and their second overall. In the process, the Rams five-year run of titles comes to an end.
Perk Valley will enter the upcoming District I-6A tournament as the top-seed.