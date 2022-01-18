ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Perkiomen Valley hit the road to Spring-Ford and came away with a big win, 55-45. Vikings keep their standing atop the PAC Liberty Division.
The Vikings held a double-digit lead at the half, before the Rams began to turn it up on both ends of the court. The lead, cut to only three in in the games final minutes.
The Sadler brothers leading the charge down the stretch for the Vikings in the win. Vance Sadler led the way with 17 points, his brother, Julian Sadler with 15 in the win.