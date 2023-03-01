COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. - Perk Valley moving within one win of the District I-6A title as the top seed with a, 53-42 win over Spring-Ford at home on Wednesday night.
The Vikings trailing heading into the fourth quarter, and would trail by nine at one point in the fourth. They would go on a big run down the stretch to grab the lead for good.
Bella Bacani doing her part in the run, finishing with 11 points for the Vikings on the night.
Perk Valley will take on Haverford in the District I-6A title game at Temple on Saturday afternoon.