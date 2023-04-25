COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. - A PAC showdown on the lacrosse field on Tuesday night. Perk Valley with a huge win over Boyertown, the second ranked team in District I-3A. The Vikings outpacing the Bears, 18-15.
The Vikings keeping the Bears within arms length for much of the first half. Gage Parker helping his Bears try to keep pace with one of his four goals on the night coming in the second quarter, that would cut the deficit to, 5-3.
It would be all Vikings from there for the rest of the quarter, pushing the lead out to, 9-3.
The second half would be much of the same for the Vikings. Bryce Coletta the lead man on the night in the win, finishing with seven goals for his squad.