PHILADELPHIA - There were mostly cheers from the crowd at Citizens Bank Ballpark as Pete Rose was honored on Sunday along with other members of the Philadelphia Phillies 1980 World Series Championship team.
On field appearances have been few and far between since Rose accepted a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball for allegedly gambling on baseball. WFMZ Sports' Dave Lesko caught up with the all-time hits leader, as he discussed his appreciation for Philadelphia and its fans.
"Philly fans are great. I loved playing in front of the Philly fans," said the 81-year-old Rose. "And it was great seeing all of my teammates again - a lot of memories. I haven't seen these guys in a long time."