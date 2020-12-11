PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Peters will miss the rest of the season as the veteran opted to undergo toe surgery. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson made the announcement on Friday morning.
“He’s done everything he can for this football team,” Pederson said. “I’ll tell you what, I appreciate Jason Peters a lot. He means a lot to me personally not only on the field but off the field. He wanted to be out there with his teammates for the remainder of the season, but it’s at the point where the injury is too bad for him to continue.”
Pederson did not know if Peters planned to continue his career past this season.
Nate Herbig will start at right guard when the Eagles take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.