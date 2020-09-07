PHILADELPHIA - Veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters will slide to left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2020 season, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced on Monday.
Peters, who played the position for years with the birds, was re-signed this off-season with the intent to play right guard when Brandon Brooks went out with an injury. The Eagles then needed a replacement at left tackle when Andre Dillard suffered an injury.
Pederson announced in his Monday press conference that Peters came into this office and told him his decision to move to left tackle. It was previously reported that Peters was seeking a pay raise before agreeing to change positions for this year. Pederson did not comment on any contract details on Monday.
The Eagles are slated to face the Washington Football Team on Sunday in their season opener.