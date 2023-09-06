BUFFALO, NY. - Lehigh Valley maintained its standing in second place with a bounce back win over Buffalo on Wednesday night, 8-5. The IronPigs scored three runs in the 11th.
Esteban Quiroz would start the scoring with a sac-fly in the top of the third inning, 1-0 IronPigs. That early lead would hold up until the sixth inning when the Bisons would tie things up.
From the seventh through the eighth innings, the IronPigs and Bisons would go back and forth.
In the top of the seventh, Matt Kroon doubled in one run to give the lead back to the IronPigs. Soon after, Darick Hall would hit a sac-fly to build on the lead, 3-1. The Bisons would get one run back in the home half of the inning.
Up by one heading into the eighth, Jim Haley and Cal Stevenson would both hit a sac-fly to tack on two more runs for the IronPigs. Once more the Bisons responding, this time with three runs to tie things up, 5-5.
Heading into extras, it would be Dustin Peterson with a bases clearing double, driving in three runs to give the IronPigs a, 8-5 lead en route to the win.
They remain one game back of Durham in second place.