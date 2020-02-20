BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Andrew Pettit missed last season with an ACL injury, but made his presence known on Thursday night as he helped no. 18 Lehigh defeat VMI 14-11 in a men's lacrosse showdown. Pettit scored eight goals in the victory, which tied a program record.
VMI led 6-2 over the nationally-ranked Mountain Hawks in the second quarter, but Lehigh responded and outscored their opponent 12-5 for the remainder of the contest.
Lehigh goaltender James Spence recorded eight saves.
Lehigh is now 2-1 this season.