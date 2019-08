ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced their preseason schedule for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

Prior to their slate of preseason games, the Phantoms will host the Rookie Game on September 11th when the Flyers and Islanders get together.

Following that, Lehigh Valley's preseason schedule looks like this:

Wednesday, Sept. 25 - @ WBS, 7:05

Sunday, Sept. 29 - vs. WBS, 3:05

Monday, Sept. 30 - vs. HER, 7:05​