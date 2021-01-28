ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms altered their preseason schedule, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.
The AHL club is now set to visit the Binghamton Devils on Friday night for their first of two exhibition games before the shortened 2020-21 regular season begins next month. That contest is set to begin at 6 p.m.
The Phantoms' regularly schedule exhibition contests against the Hershey Bears on Saturday was postponed.
The team's lone home preseason contest is set for February 2 at the PPL Center against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The puck is set to drop at 7:05 p.m. that night.