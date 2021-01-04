The Lehigh Valley Phantoms were among 28 teams who opted in to the AHL's 2020-21 season. League president Scott Howson announced Monday evening the list of teams who will play in the upcoming abbreviated season as well as the new divisional alignments for this year.
The AHL will have five divisions. The Phantoms will compete in the North Division, which also includes the Binghamton Devils, the Hershey Bears, the Rochester Americans, the Syracuse Crunch, the Utica Comets, and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
The Devils will play their home games in Newark, New Jersey for the 2020-21 season.
The Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals, and Springfield Thunderbirds opted out of the 2020-21 season, but according to the league, will play in the 2021-22 campaign.
According to Monday's news released from the league, details surrounding this season's schedule formats and playoffs are still being worked out.