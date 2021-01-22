ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced their season schedule on Friday as they plan to play 40 games in 2021. The AHL club is set for 38 regular season games and 2 preseason meetings.
The Phantoms are set to begin the new regular season campaign on February 6 on the road against the Hershey Bears. The team's regular season homer opener is set for February 20 at the PPL Center against the Binghamton Devils.
The first time the Phantoms will hit the ice in Allentown this year is January 29 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in an exhibition contest. The puck is set to drop at 7:05 p.m. for that contest.
In a news release announcing the scheduling details, the team noted their hopes of hosting fans soon.
"The Lehigh Valley Phantoms remain very optimistic about the potential to host fans at Phantoms games at some point during this abbreviated season in a manner that prioritizes the health and safety of our fans, our players, and our employees," said a team news release. "More information regarding tickets for the regular season will be communicated with Phantoms fans as soon as possible."
