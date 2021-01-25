ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms unveiled their 2020-21 training camp roster on Monday. Additionally, the AHL club announced the postponement of one of their two scheduled preseason contests.
The Phantoms' camp roster featured 25 players for head coach Scott Gordon. They have 14 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goalies. In total, there are nine AHL rookies among the bunch.
Also, the team announced that their exhibition contest slated against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins was re-scheduled for February 2. The two teams were slated to play on January 29. The game will still take place at the PPL Center.
Below is the Phantoms' complete training camp roster:
Goalies (3): Eamon McAdam, Zane McIntyre, Felix Sandström
Defensemen (8): Chris Bigras, Logan Day, Linus Högberg, Mason Millman, Derrick Pouliot, Tyler Wotherspoon, Wyatte Wylie, Egor Zamula
Forwards (14): Ralph Cuddemi, David Kaše, Ryan Fitzgerald, Pascal Laberge, Tyson Foerster, Tanner Laczynski, Tanner MacMaster, Cal O'Reilly, Brennan Saulnier, Matt Strome, Linus Sandin, Maksim Sushko, Max Willman, Zayde Wisdom