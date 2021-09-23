Phantoms announce preseason schedule

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Ice hockey season is right around the corner, and Lehigh Valley has announced their preseason schedule for 2021.
The Phantoms will play four games as a tune-up to the 2021-22 season. They will take on their two rivals, Hershey and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, two games at home and two on the road.
Things getting started on the road against the Penguins on October sixth, they will drop the puck at PPL Center on the ninth against the Penguins.
Following two games to be played on the 10th in Hershey, and back in Allentown on the 13th.