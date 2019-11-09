ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms defeated the rival Hershey Bears 3-2 in overtime at the PPL Center on Saturday night. With the win the Phantoms improved to 6-2-1-3 this season.
Andy Welinski scored the game winner in the extra period for the Phantoms. Mikhail Vorobyev and Greg Carey also found the back of the net for LV.
Alex Lyon recorded 28 saves on 30 shots to earn the win in goal for the Phantoms.
The two teams will face off again on Sunday, which begins a four-game road trip for the Phantoms.
Video Courtesy of Service Electric TV2 Sports