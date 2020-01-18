ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms held the Rochester Americans scoreless in a 4-0 win on Saturday night at the PPL Center. The Phantoms completed a sweep of their homestand and improved to 18-19-1-4 with the win.
Greg Carey scored two goals for Lehigh Valley in the winning effort. He eclipsed 100 goals as a Phantom on Saturday night. Max Willman and Mikhail Vorobyev also scored for the Phantoms.
J-F Berube earned the victory in goal for LV. He recorded 20 saves and his second shutout this week.
After wrapping this homestand on Saturday night, the Phantoms now begin a five-game road trip on Jan. 22. Lehigh Valley will visit the Providence Bruins at 6:05 p.m.
Video Courtesy of Service Electric TV2 Sports